Lion cub found dead in Tulsishyam range of Guj's Gir forest

The dismembered body of a lion cub was found in the Range of Gujarat's Gir, D T Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife Circle said Friday.

He said pug marks of lions were found on the spot and it appears the cub, around 4-5 months old, was killed in a territorial fight, he added.

With this latest death, as many as five cubs, three lions and two lionesses have been found dead in since February.

The Gir forest, the last abode of the Asiatic lion, is home to around 600 big cats according to the latest estimate by the forest department.

