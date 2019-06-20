Any ordinance to facilitate Ram temple construction will be challenged in SC: BMAC

Amid talks of taking an ordinance rout to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Action Committee Thursday said it would challenge any such move in the

"After the statement by Narendra Modi, there seems to be no possibility of promulgating an ordinance by the Centre. But, if any such action is initiated by the government, the Committee will challenge the move in the to restore status quo," said BMAC in a statement.

The Committee also accused the of catering to the needs of the people of only a particular religion in breach of the Constitutional mandate for the government to observe secular ethos.

"All religions must be respected and followers of all religions should be seen from the same point of view," it said.

The committee made the statement after discussing the issue in a meeting under the chairmanship of

The Committee was briefed about the current status of the dispute in the Supreme Court, the statement said.

