Pak court rejects Sharif's plea for bail on medical grounds

A on Thursday turned down a plea by Sharif to suspend his sentence in a corruption case and grant him bail on medical grounds.

Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term at the in since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in

A two-judge (IHC) bench comprising Justices and rejected the plea to grant bail to 69-year-old Muslim League- (PML-N) supremo, Geo TV reported.

During previous hearings of the case, Sharif's told the court that his client was suffering from multiple dangerous diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac-related problems that cannot be treated in Pakistan, pleading to the bench to grant him bail as his life is in danger.

But the of the and a earlier this week informed the court that Sharif's health condition was better under the current medical treatment offered to him.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

On March 26, the suspended Sharif's seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia and granted him bail for six weeks with a condition that he would not leave

In May, the apex court rejected his review petition seeking bail on medical grounds and permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

The apex court ordered him to surrender before the court as soon as his interim bail period ended. The bench, however, suggested his to approach appropriate forum to get relief.

Sharif's had approached IHC and cited medical reports stating that his condition was critical and required a stress-free environment to recuperate.

