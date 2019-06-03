JUST IN
AP CM orders setting up of panel for revamping medical and

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati (AP) 

Declaring that healthcare is one of his top-most priorities, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Monday said an expert committee will be set up to suggest measures for complete revamp of the medical and health department.

Directing that the report of the panel, to be constituted under the supervision of Special Chief Secretary P V Ramesh, be submitted within 45 days, he said he would personally monitor the performance of the medical and health department.

Continuing his preliminary review of government departments, the chief minister, who assumed office last week, took stock of the department Monday and asked the authorities to improve healthcare facilities in government hospitals for the benefit of common people, a release from his office said.

He asked the officials to submit a report on the infrastructure requirements in government hospitals.

He also responded positively on filling up vacancies in government hospitals, the release said.

Be passionate and own responsibility while delivering healthcare services. There should be zero corruption in the department, he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced enhancement in salary of Aasha workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 a month, as promised by the YSR Congress ahead of the recent elections.

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, Special Chief Secretary (Health) Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials attended the review meeting.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 20:15 IST

