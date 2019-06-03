Maneka, Radha Mohan, Virender Kumar in contention for speaker's post

Several senior BJP parliamentarians, including ministers Maneka Gandhi, Radha Singh and Virender Kumar, are in contention for the post of as the party top brass deliberates to finalise its choice, sources said Monday.

ministers Jual Oram and S S are also among the probable candidates, they said.

Eight-term Gandhi is the most experienced BJP lawmaker in and is being seen as a natural choice for the speaker's post. She is also likely to be appointed as pro-tem speaker, being the senior most parliamentarian in the seventeenth

Singh, a six-term MP, has emerged as a strong contender for the job due to his deep roots in the organisation and image of an affable and gentle leader, the sources said.

Also a six-time MP, Kumar's Dalit identity might work in his favour, they added.

was a in the previous government and is known for his knowledge of legislative matters.

A section of BJP leaders is of the view that the leadership may spring a surprise with its choice for the post by appointing someone from

The sources said that the post of may go to the this time and Cuttack is being considered for the post.

Mahtab was awarded as the best parliamentarian award for 2017.

In the sixteenth Lok Sabha, the post of was held by M Thambi Durai of the AIADMK.

The first session of the new Lok Sabha is scheduled to begin on June 17. Election to the post of speaker will be held on June 19.

The BJP-led NDA nominee is set to be elected for the post as it has nearly two-thirds majority in the 542-member house.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)