AP Ministers to be sworn in on June 8

Y S Jagan Mohan will induct his council of ministers on Saturday, alone.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers would take place at 11.49 am on Saturday at the Secretariat here, an official announcement said here Thursday.

Ahead of the swearing-in, the would hold a meeting of the at his residence Friday, party sources said.

Following his partys stupendous victory in the recent general elections, Jagan Mohan alone took oath as Chief Minister on May 30.

After a series of confabulations with his party leaders, he was said to have given a shape to his Cabinet, picking up prospective ministers based on various factors, including representatives of different castes, the sources said.

The state can have a 25-member Cabinet but the sheer volume of the YSRCs victory (151 out of 175 seats) has thrown up a lot of aspirants for the ministerial berths.

Also, many seniors who worked with Jagan Reddy's late father Y S Rajasekhara have made a comeback this time, making his task of choosing the ministers tougher.

The had publicly promised Cabinet berths to a few leaders during the course of his 'paadayatra' as well as the election campaign.

As such, inclusion of legislators like Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, G Srikanth Reddy, (who defeated Chandrababu in Mangalagiri) in the Cabinet looks a certainty.

Veterans like Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose who were ministers in the are also leading the race of aspirants now.

members such as Ummareddy Venkateswarlu are also eyeing Cabinet posts as the party came to power for the first time.

"There is a need for a fine balancing act and hopefully the Cabinet will be a mix of seniors and freshers, a member of the noted.

is expected to reveal his mind, over choice of Cabinet ministers, at the meeting on Friday, the member added.

