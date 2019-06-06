Andhra CM to expand cabinet on June 8

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will expand his cabinet on Saturday, officials said.
Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will administer the oath to the new Ministers on the grounds near the State Secretariat here at 11.49 a.m.
Jagan Reddy, who took oath as Chief Minister on May 30, is expected to set up his ministry at one go.
Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam on Thursday held a meeting to review the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.
Officials said more than 5,000 guests were expected at the event.
The auspicious time for the ceremony was fixed after Jagan Reddy met Hindu seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
Earlier, on the advise of the seer, Jagan Reddy had taken oath as the Chief Minister at 12.23 p.m. on May 30 at a public ceremony on Vijayawada.
The YSR Congress Party stormed to power last month with a landslide victory, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The party also bagged 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.
