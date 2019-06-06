Andhra CM to expand cabinet on June 8

Y.S. Jagan Mohan will expand his cabinet on Saturday, officials said.

will administer the oath to the new Ministers on the grounds near the here at 11.49 a.m.

Jagan Reddy, who took oath as on May 30, is expected to set up his ministry at one go.

on Thursday held a meeting to review the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

Officials said more than 5,000 guests were expected at the event.

The auspicious time for the ceremony was fixed after Jagan met Hindu seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra Saraswati in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Earlier, on the advise of the seer, Jagan had taken oath as the at 12.23 p.m. on May 30 at a public ceremony on

The stormed to power last month with a landslide victory, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The party also bagged 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

