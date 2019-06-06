Jagan revokes orders barring CBI from operating in Andhra

The (CBI) can now operate in as the new state government of Y.S. Jagan on Thursday revoked the order issued by the previous TDP government, barring the CBI from conducting raids in the state without its permission.

The government issued the new orders, cancelling the orders passed by the previous government in November last year.

(Home) issued an order in exercise of the powers under the Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, cancelling the GO issued on November 8, 2018.

In an unprecedented move, the then government headed by N. had issued GO number 176, barring the CBI from conducting raids or carrying out investigations in the state without its permission.

The TDP government's orders withdrew the 'general consent' to CBI officers to exercise jurisdiction in the state to investigate corruption charges against central government officials and private persons.

The move had come amid a crisis in the CBI and also the strained relations between the state and the Centre after the TDP pulled out of the BJP-led NDA.

and then Naidu had been accusing the of misusing central agencies including the CBI and the Income Tax department to target TDP leaders.

--IANS

ms/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)