Apollo Hospitals Q4 net profit up 29% to Rs 77 cr

Healthcare Enterprise Thursday reported a 28.57 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 76.68 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Enterprise said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,167.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,863.42 crore for the same period year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the net profit of the company rose to Rs 302.76 crore as against Rs 233.20 crore for the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2019 stood at Rs 8,336.66 crore. It was Rs 7,183.01 crore for the year ago fiscal year.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share (120 per cent of face value of Rs 5 per share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on the paid up equity shares of the company, said.

Shares of were trading at Rs 1,204.90 per scrip on BSE, up 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

