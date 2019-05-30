JUST IN
MMTC Q4 net profit dips 8.26 pc to Rs 11.76 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned mining and metals firm MMTC Thursday said its net profit fell 8.26 per cent to Rs 11.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous years.

Total income from operations in the reported quarter stood at Rs 7,107.66 crore, compared with Rs 3,110.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also increased to 7,082.73 crore, compared to Rs 3,098 crore, according to a regulatory filing on the BSE.

MMTC's scrip closed at Rs 27.45 apiece, up 1.29 per cent on the BSE.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 16:10 IST

