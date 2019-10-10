Apple removes app used by Hong Kong protesters after China warning

-
Apple on Thursday removed a Hong Kong map application used by protesters following a warning by Beijing, the developer said.
According to a statement published by the makers of HongKongmap.live, Apple said "your app has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong".
It follows an accusation from China's state media that the app "obviously helps rioters".
