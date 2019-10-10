JUST IN
Apple removes app used by Hong Kong protesters after China warning

It follows an accusation from China's state media that the app "obviously helps rioters"

AFP | PTI  |  Hong Kong 

Apple on Thursday removed a Hong Kong map application used by protesters following a warning by Beijing, the developer said.

According to a statement published by the makers of HongKongmap.live, Apple said "your app has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong".

First Published: Thu, October 10 2019. 10:00 IST

