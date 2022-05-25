APSEZ consolidated net profit declines 22% to Rs 1,033 crore in Q4

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ)has reported a 21.78 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,033 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The country's largest integrated player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,321 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a filing late Tuesda.

Consolidated total income of the company increased to Rs 4,417.87 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as against Rs 4,072.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also rose to Rs 3,309.18 crore in the latest quarter under review as against Rs 2,526.91 crore in the same period a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ Karan Adani said, FY22 has been a stellar year for APSEZ, with achievement of various milestones for itself and new benchmarks for India's maritime industry.

According to a company statement , it did a record cargo volume of 312 MMT with Mundra port alone handling 150 MMT, a feat never achieved by any other commercial port in the country.

