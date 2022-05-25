Bata India Q4 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 63 cr; net sales up 13%

-
Shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.47 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations increased 12.77 per cent to Rs 665.24 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 589.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.
Bata India's total expenses were at Rs 599.39 crore, up 6.29 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 563.90 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.
For the fiscal ended March 2022, Bata India's consolidated net profit was at Rs 102.99 crore. It had reported a net loss of Rs 89.31 crore in fiscal year 2020-21.
Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,387.71 crore in 2021-22, 39.75 per cent higher than Rs 1,708.48 crore in the year-ago period.
The Board of the company in a meeting held on Wednesday recommended a dividend of 1,090 per cent, which is Rs 54.5 per equity share of Rs 5 each fully paid-up of the company, which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 50.5, for the year ended March 31, 2022.
Shares of Bata India Ltd settled at Rs 1,746.90 on BSE, down 2 per cent from the previous close.
