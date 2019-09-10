Ready for two-stage IPO but timing is government decision: Aramco

JUST IN
AFP | PTI  |  Abu Dhabi 

Saudi Aramco

Saudi energy giant Aramco is ready for a two-stage IPO but the timing is up to the government, its chief executive said Tuesday, flagging a possible foreign listing as part of the giant offering.

Aramco is "ready" for the IPO but the timing is a "government decision", Amin Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress. "One of the primary listings is going to be local but we are also ready for listing outside.
First Published: Tue, September 10 2019. 13:10 IST

