ArcelorMittal signs pact to sell 4 European steel plants to Liberty House

and Friday said it has entered into a pact to sell four of its European plants to Liberty House.

The four assets are part of a divestment package that agreed with the (EU) related to its acquisition of (Ilva), it said.

In a statement said it "has received a binding offer from for the acquisition of (Czech Republic), (Romania), (Macedonia) and (Italy)."



The closing of the pact is subject to the completion of the company's acquisition of Ilva.

ArcelorMittal further said negotiations were ongoing with parties regarding the sale of other assets - in Luxembourg, and several finishing lines in Liege,

Meanwhile, Liberty House, part of Sanjeev Gupta's global GFG Alliance, also announced a conditional agreement to buy four European plants of ArcelorMittal, that employ more than 12,500 people.

The acquisition more than doubles Liberty's global The group has a strong position in the UK as a steel and It also makes steel in the USA for the automotive and other sectors.

"At a stroke these acquisitions would almost double the size of our workforce and global production capacity, giving us a strong presence in the heart of Europe's key manufacturing regions," of the said.

The group further noted that it had worked closely with ArcelorMittal to prepare a transaction that "satisfies the demands of the and creates a secure future for these businesses within the GFG Alliance".

Following completion, Liberty House intends to continue investing in the assets which already have many leading-edge facilities, and aims to achieve greater competitiveness through low-carbon production and closer integration with

In addition, Liberty and the wider GFG Group, is aiming to develop close working relationships with respective governments, trade unions and other local stakeholders in order to optimise the value of the for the regional and national economies, the statement noted.

