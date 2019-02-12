Archaeologists discover ancient workshop in Egypt's Sinai

says archaeologists have uncovered an ancient workshop used to build and repair ships that dates back to the Ptolemaic era (332 B.C.-30 B.C.) in the Peninsula.

The says Tuesday that excavations took place in the Tel Abu Saifi in Northern

The site is said to have been the location of the

Mostafa Waziri, of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the workshop includes two dry dockyards where ships were built or repaired.

The Greco-Roman period in spans from its fall to in the 4th century B.C. to the Islamic conquest in the 7th century.

hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, which suffered a major setback during the unrest that followed the 2011 uprising.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)