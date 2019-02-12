Vietnam foreign minister arrives in North Korea

-
ALSO READ
N.Korea working for second summit with US to achieve results: Kim
Trump-Kim summit: Second meeting by February-end
Location of next summit with Kim chosen, says Trump
US-NKorea summit details to be announced next week: Trump
Trump to meet again with Kim Jong Un in late February: White House
-
Vietnam's foreign minister arrived in North Korea on Tuesday ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam's capital later this month.
Pham Binh Minh is expected to stay until Thursday. No further details of his schedule have been released by his North Korean hosts.
Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, is to host the summit between Trump and Kim on February 27-28.
The two leaders held their first summit last June in Singapore.
The United States is hoping to get a firm commitment on denuclearization from Kim.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU