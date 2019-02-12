JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi court to pronounce order on Rajeev Saxena's bail plea on Wednesday

NCLAT adjourns RCom's plea for insolvency to March 6
Business Standard

Vietnam foreign minister arrives in North Korea

AP  |  Pyongyang 

Vietnam's foreign minister arrived in North Korea on Tuesday ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam's capital later this month.

Pham Binh Minh is expected to stay until Thursday. No further details of his schedule have been released by his North Korean hosts.

Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, is to host the summit between Trump and Kim on February 27-28.

The two leaders held their first summit last June in Singapore.

The United States is hoping to get a firm commitment on denuclearization from Kim.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements