Vietnam foreign minister arrives in North Korea

Vietnam's arrived in North on Tuesday ahead of a planned summit between U.S. and North Korean leader Un in Vietnam's capital later this month.

Pham is expected to stay until Thursday. No further details of his schedule have been released by his North Korean hosts.

Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, is to host the summit between Trump and Kim on February 27-28.

The two leaders held their first summit last June in

The is hoping to get a firm commitment on denuclearization from Kim.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)