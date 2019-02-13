Armed miscreants loot Rs 1.67 lakh from pvt finance company

-
Armed miscreants Wednesday looted Rs 1.67 lakh from a private finance company in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said.
Chakia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Shailendra Kumar said the miscreants looted Rs 1.67 lakh kept in the drawer of the cash counter of the private finance company at gun point.
Two miscreants have been identified as per the CCTV footage installed at the finance companys branch at Sahebganj, he said adding that miscreants would be arrested soon.
