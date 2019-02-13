Armed miscreants loot Rs 1.67 lakh from pvt finance company

Armed miscreants Wednesday looted Rs 1.67 lakh from a private company in Bihar's East district, police said.

Chakia of Police (DySP), Shailendra Kumar said the miscreants looted Rs 1.67 lakh kept in the drawer of the cash counter of the private company at gun point.

Two miscreants have been identified as per the CCTV footage installed at the companys branch at Sahebganj, he said adding that miscreants would be arrested soon.

