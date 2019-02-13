Harish Rawat sits on token fast to raise sugarcane growers' issue

-
Former Uttarkhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday sat on a token fast and dharna near the Assembly to protest against the state government's alleged indifference to issues related to sugarcane growers.
Accusing the state government of being indifferent to the plight of sugarcane growers, Rawat said their dues must be paid without further delay.
He also demanded an ex-gratia of at least Rs 5 lakh for the families of hooch tragedy victims in the state.
Those who sat on dharna along with him included former minister Mantri Prasad Maithani, Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri and MLA Furkan Ahmad.
Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh and state party chief Pritam Singh, disrupted proceedings of the state Assembly over sugarcane growers' issue, forcing four adjournments of the House.
They staged a walkout and later joined Rawat in his protest.
