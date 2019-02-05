Army helicopter makes emergency landing near Bengaluru

An army made an on an agriculture field in the city outskirts Tuesday following a technical snag, police said.

However, no one was injured.

The incident occurred at Thattaguppe under Kaggalipura police station limits at about 1 pm, they said.

Two trainee pilots noticed the technical fault in the and informed the local authorities before grounding it.

"Some problem was detected in the engine due to which they (pilots) landed at Thattaguppe. Nobody was injured," a told

The incident comes close on the heels of a aircraft crash at the in the city on February 1 killing both the pilots while performing sorties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)