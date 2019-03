An avalanche hit an Army patrolling party in sector of Jammu and Kashmir's region killing a soldier, a said.

The incident occurred on Friday.

Naik Kuldeep Singh was caught in the avalanche and grievously injured, the said.

He was evacuated to military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the said.

