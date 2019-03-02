RIL inks pacts to acquire Grab, C-Square Info Solutions

RIL-arm has entered into agreements to acquire platform and firm

Reliance Industries, in a regulatory filing, said its wholly owned subsidiary and Holdings has entered into an agreement for acquisition of equity shares of A Grub Services Private Limited ('Grab') for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 106 crore.

"RIIHL will further invest an amount of up to Rs 40 crore and is likely to be completed by March 2021. The total investment will translate into 83 per cent of equity capital in on a fully diluted basis," said.

platform Grab was incorporated on 29 October, 2014. It provides technology enabled asset light for various verticals.

"The aforesaid investment will further augment the group's digital commerce initiatives and strengthen its logistics services, catering to both B2B and B2C segments," said, adding that no regulatory approvals are required for this investment.

In a separate filing, said RIIHL has entered into an agreement for acquisition of equity shares of Private Limited ('C-Square') for a cash consideration not exceeding around Rs 22.04 crore.

"RIIHL will further invest an amount of up to Rs 60 crore and is likely to be completed by March 2021. The total investment will translate into 82 per cent of equity capital in C-Square on a fully diluted basis," RIL said.

C-Square is a company, incorporated on 18 July, 2002. It provides solutions with specific focus on pharma sector for various stakeholders including C&F, distributors, retailers, online ecommerce, sales force automation, etc.

"The aforesaid investment will further enable the group's digital commerce initiatives and solutions," RIL said, adding that no regulatory approvals are required for this investment.

The investment does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL's promoter/promoter group/group have any interest in the transaction, it said.

