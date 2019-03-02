Odisha suspends 3 teachers for question paper "leak"

The government Saturday suspended three teachers in district after purported images of the Mathematics question paper of the ongoing matriculation examination surfaced on

Earlier, the question papers of Odia, Hindi and English subjects went viral on social media, putting the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, in a tight spot.

Admitting the "leakages", the board authorities suspended three teachers in district.

"We learnt about it midway into the days examination and found that the photographs of the question papers were taken on a from an examination centre located in district. The officer soon swung into action and suspended three teachers in this connection," said

Expressing her inability to stop the menace, Begum said that written complaints would be filed at the local police station against the three erring teachers to initiate criminal proceedings against them.

The matriculation examinations began on February 22 and would conclude on March 8.

The had earlier suspended 10 persons, including four examination centre superintendents, for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on

