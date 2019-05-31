Army officer suffers gunshot injury in J-K's Ladakh

An Army officer was injured in a firing incident in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said
"An officer deployed in the Pratap Pur Sector suffered gunshot wound at around 1050 hours today (Friday)," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.
He said the injured officer was immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital and is under treatment.
Details of the incident are being ascertained, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
