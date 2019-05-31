JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Unemployment rate at 6.1 pc in 2017-18, confirms govt data

Narrative in mkts will be about economic policies, say analysts as Sitharaman takes charge as FM
Business Standard

Army officer suffers gunshot injury in J-K's Ladakh

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An Army officer was injured in a firing incident in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said

"An officer deployed in the Pratap Pur Sector suffered gunshot wound at around 1050 hours today (Friday)," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said the injured officer was immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital and is under treatment.

Details of the incident are being ascertained, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU