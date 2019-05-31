JUST IN
Gujarat Chief Secretary gets six months' extension

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

The Gujarat government Friday gave a six-month extension to state Chief Secretary J N Singh.

Singh, a 1983-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was due to retire Friday. He has been chief secretary since July 2016.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department said he will serve for another six months, from June 1 to November 30, 2019.

The Union government's Department of Personnel and Training has approved the decision, it said.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 18:25 IST

