Gujarat Chief Secretary gets six months' extension

The Gujarat government Friday gave a six-month extension to state Chief Secretary J N Singh.
Singh, a 1983-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was due to retire Friday. He has been chief secretary since July 2016.
A notification issued by the General Administration Department said he will serve for another six months, from June 1 to November 30, 2019.
The Union government's Department of Personnel and Training has approved the decision, it said.
