Army's 5-day recruitment drive in Samba postponed

Amid the escalating Indo-Pak tension, the Indian Thursday postponed its five-day recruitment drive in Samba district of and Kashmir.

The Army's recruitment drive was scheduled to be held in Samba from Friday.

"The recruitment rally of 157 infantry battalion ( - Home and Hearth), which was scheduled from March one to March five at Bari Brahmana military garrison has been postponed," a said.

He said fresh dates would be announced later.

The decision to defer the recruitment drive came two days after Indian fighter jets, in a pre-dawn, preemptive, non-military operation, Tuesday pounded a terror facility at Balakot in province in in reply to the outfit's February 14 terror strike in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

In reply to the IAF's strikes, Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday intruded into Indian airspace to target military installations, but their bid was foiled by IAF jets, which shot down a PAF plane.

In the aerial skirmishes, however, too lost one of its jets and its pilot, who bailed out of the damaged plane and landed in Pakistan, was held in captivity by by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)