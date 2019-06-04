Army's training exercise in Punjab ends

A major training exercise conducted by the in ended Tuesday, an official statement said.

The exercise "Kharga Prahar", which began on May 27, was undertaken in the plains of by various units and formations of Army's

"Validation of latest operational concepts designed to deliver a swift punitive blow to the adversary were the key features of this exercise," a defence release said here Tuesday.

The components of the also participated in the exercise.

"The exercise setting also incorporated aspects of joint training wherein para drops from aircraft were carried out and simulated battlefield air strikes were conducted in support of ground forces," it said.

The exercise was successful in validating many important operational aspects and brought out valuable lessons as also reinforced a high degree of operational preparedness of the Kharga Corps, it further said.

