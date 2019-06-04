Maha ACB arrests Palghar cop for bribery

A sub-inspector with police in neighbouring district was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau said Monday.

PSI (43) demanded Rs 10,000 from a man for not arresting him in a case filed at police station, the Thane Unit ACB said.

"After we received a complaint from the victim, we laid a trap on Monday evening and caught Shinde red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 10,000," he said.

Shinde has been charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

