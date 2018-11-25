Around 100 Syrians struggle to breathe after 'toxic' attack

Around 100 Syrians have been hospitalised with breathing difficulties in Aleppo, state media and a monitor said Sunday, after allegations rebels fired "toxic gas" into the regime-held city the previous day.
State news agency SANA reported "107 cases of breathing difficulties" in an updated toll on Sunday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said a total of 94 people were hospitalised, but most had been discharged and the 31 cases that remained were not critical.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
