Around 100 Syrians struggle to breathe after 'toxic' attack

AFP  |  Damascus 

Around 100 Syrians have been hospitalised with breathing difficulties in Aleppo, state media and a monitor said Sunday, after allegations rebels fired "toxic gas" into the regime-held city the previous day.

State news agency SANA reported "107 cases of breathing difficulties" in an updated toll on Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said a total of 94 people were hospitalised, but most had been discharged and the 31 cases that remained were not critical.

First Published: Sun, November 25 2018. 15:35 IST

