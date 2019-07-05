Around 17,000 pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine on 5th day of pilgrimage

Nearly 17,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir on Friday.

On the fifth day of the ongoing annual Amarnath yatra, 16,745 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He said till date, 67,228 pilgrims visited the cave shrine.

Meanwhile, a pilgrim, who became critically ill, was flown from Panjtarni toSher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here on the direction of Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the spokesperson said.

Vishal Mittal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, fell critically ill and was advised by doctors to be immediately shifted to SKIMS for further medical assistance. The patient has been admitted to SKIMS, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)