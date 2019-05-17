Arrangements in full swing for counting of votes: Tgana CEO

-
Arrangements are in full swing for counting of votes in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana as part of the exercise for general elections across the country on May 23, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said Friday.
Counting would start at 8 AM in 82 halls at 35 premises in the state.
A total of 1,841 tables have been assembled 14+1 tables in 110 segments, 18+1 tables in seven segments in Nizamabad and 28+1 tables in two segments in Medchal and LB Nagar in Malkajgiri constituency,"a release from the CEO's office said.
Training programmes for all staff have been completed.
Paper slips from five VVPAT machines, selected randomly, in each assembly segment, would also be counted, it said.
"The Chief Electoral Officer added that election results may be delayed by three hours," the release said.
