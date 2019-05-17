Arrangements in full swing for counting of votes: Tgana CEO

Arrangements are in full swing for counting of votes in 17 constituencies in as part of the exercise for across the country on May 23, (CEO) said Friday.

Counting would start at 8 AM in 82 halls at 35 premises in the state.

A total of 1,841 tables have been assembled 14+1 tables in 110 segments, 18+1 tables in seven segments in Nizamabad and 28+1 tables in two segments in Medchal and LB Nagar in Malkajgiri constituency,"a release from the CEO's office said.

Training programmes for all staff have been completed.

Paper slips from five VVPAT machines, selected randomly, in each assembly segment, would also be counted, it said.

"The added that election results may be delayed by three hours," the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)