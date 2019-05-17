BJP's ideology same as that of Godse, says Chavan

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that he will not forgive BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a "patriot", Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan Friday said the definition of "patriotism" was different for the ruling party.

"Its definition is different from the rest. Modi and Amit Shah might have distanced themselves from her comments but the fact is Godse's ideology and BJP's ideology are the same," Chavan alleged.

Welcoming the ordinance on the SEBC quota for Maratha students in post-graduate medical and dental courses, approved by the Maharashtra cabinet on Friday, Chavan said the move should have been made earlier.

He lambasted the Devendra Fadnavis government for using the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, in force since March 10, as an excuse to not come up with drought- relief measures.

