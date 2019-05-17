DoT asks industry, academia to develop standards relevant for India

Telecom industry should come forward to create Indian-owned intellectual property right (IPR) that can be integrated into the global and also help bridge the standardisation gap, a senior said Friday.

"Nearly 5-10 per cent of the value of products that the Indian telecom market uses is towards payments of global IPR. This is when many of these products have had Indian brains behind it. We want more development and fabrication of future products done in and by Indians," Anshu Prakash, Additional Secretary, (DoT) said, addressing a discussion on 'Bridging the Standardisation Gap'.

The event was organised jointly by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and Forum (BIF).

Prakash emphasised the need to enhance collaboration between industry, academia, and to accelerate the development of Indian standards with the government taking the lead role as facilitator and enabler.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)