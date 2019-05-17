Act on those responsible for dirty water in Vadodara: Guj CM

-
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani Friday asked Vadodara civic authorities to take action against errant officials in connection with supply of dirty water in the city's eastern and southern parts for the past few days.
Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo suspended a civic engineer in this connection recently and served notices on two private firms tasked with maintaining the civic body's filtration plant.
Water from Ajwa Lake is treated at the filtration plant before being supplied to the city.
