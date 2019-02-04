Arunachal CM asks officials to weed out corruption, create

on Monday exhorted officials to work hard to root out corruption from the state.

At an interactive session with the heads of departments and government officers at Pasighat in district, Khandu said the state along with has earned a bad reputation for failing to contain corrupt practices, an official release said.

"Those in position today must take the lead. We cannot expect things to get better later," the was quoted as saying by the release.

Khandu also said that the state was eager to march ahead in all spheres and invited ideas from the officials on the matter.

"Arunachal is a blessed land and has the potential to become one of the richest states in Looking after the welfare of 1.4 million people in the state should not be a Herculean task if there is a will to serve," the CM said.

Calling bureaucrats the "main pillars of a government", Khandu said their selfless contribution is vital for the growth of the state.

" comes and goes but bureaucrats are there to stay. They play a greater role in creating a better system," he said.

Stating that he would never go for appeasement politics, Khandu said his dream is to make Arunachal a better place.

He assured the officials that he would run the government without fear to serve the interests of his people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)