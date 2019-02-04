Divya Deshmukh emerges champion

Thirteen-year old Woman International Master Divya Deshmukh logged eight points to emerge as champion after the 10th and final round of the Velammal-AICF Women International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament 2019 here Monday.
The second place was shared by Osmak Iulija (Ukraine) and Chennai girl P Michelle Catherina with 7.5 points.
While the winner took home prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh, Osmak and Michelle Catherina were richer by Rs 1.25 lakhs and Rs one lakh respectively.
In the final round, overnight leader Michelle Catherina went down to Osmak Iulija, which allowed Divya Deshmukh, a winner over Chandreyee Hajra, to leapfrog her to the top spot.
The tournament saw Divya Deshmukh achieving an International Master Norm and a Woman Grandmaster Norm, while Michelle Catherina secured her maiden Woman Grandmaster Norm.
R Anantharam, Chairman Arbiter's Commission, AICF, presided over the valedictory function and gave away the prizes.
International Master Manuel Aaron, FIDE vice-president D V Sundar and TNSCA general secretary Stephen Balasamy were present.
Results: Round 11 (Indians unless specified): P Michelle Catherina (7.5) lost to Osmak Iulija (Ukr) 7.5, Divya Deshmukh (8.0) beat Chandreyee Hajra (2.0), Saloni Sapale (4.5) drew with Aakanksha Hagawane (6.5). Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mongolia) 7 beat Olga Babiy (Ukr) 6, V Varshini (3) lost to Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mongolia) 5.5, Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 3.5 drew with Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kaz) 5. Final placings: 1. Divya Deshmukh 8, 2-3. Osmak Iulija (Ukraine), Michelle Catherina 7.5, 4. Munguntuul Batkhuyag 7, 5. Aakanksha Hagawane 6.5, 6. Olga Babiy (Ukraine) 6, 7. Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mongolia) 5. 5, 8 Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kazakhstan) 5, 9. Saloni Sapale 4. 5, 10. Franco Valencia Angela (Colombia) 3.5, 11. V Varshini 3, 12. Chandreyee Hajra 2.
