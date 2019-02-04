Divya Deshmukh emerges champion

Thirteen-year old Woman International Master Divya Deshmukh logged eight points to emerge as champion after the 10th and final round of the Velammal-AICF Women International Grandmaster Round Robin tournament 2019 here Monday.

The second place was shared by (Ukraine) and Chennai girl P with 7.5 points.

While the winner took home prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh, Osmak and were richer by Rs 1.25 lakhs and Rs one lakh respectively.

In the final round, overnight leader went down to Osmak Iulija, which allowed Divya Deshmukh, a winner over Chandreyee Hajra, to leapfrog her to the top spot.

The tournament saw Divya Deshmukh achieving an International Master Norm and a Woman Grandmaster Norm, while Michelle Catherina secured her maiden Woman Grandmaster Norm.

R Anantharam, Arbiter's Commission, AICF, presided over the valedictory function and gave away the prizes.

International Master Manuel Aaron, FIDE vice-president D V Sundar and TNSCA were present.

Results: Round 11 (Indians unless specified): P Michelle Catherina (7.5) lost to (Ukr) 7.5, Divya Deshmukh (8.0) beat Chandreyee Hajra (2.0), Saloni Sapale (4.5) drew with Aakanksha Hagawane (6.5). Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mongolia) 7 beat (Ukr) 6, V Varshini (3) lost to Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mongolia) 5.5, 3.5 drew with (Kaz) 5. Final placings: 1. Divya Deshmukh 8, 2-3. (Ukraine), Michelle Catherina 7.5, 4. Munguntuul Batkhuyag 7, 5. Aakanksha Hagawane 6.5, 6. (Ukraine) 6, 7. Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mongolia) 5. 5, 8 (Kazakhstan) 5, 9. Saloni Sapale 4. 5, 10. Franco Valencia Angela (Colombia) 3.5, 11. V Varshini 3, 12. Chandreyee Hajra 2.

