JSW Steel crude steel output drops marginally to 14.53 LT in Jan '19

JSW Steel Wednesday said its crude steel production slipped 1 per cent to 14.53 lakh tonne (LT) in January 2019.
The company had produced 14.61 LT crude steel during the same month a year ago, the company said in a statement.
During January 2019, the company said, its output of flat rolled products was at 10.40 LT, up 3 per cent from 10.13 LT in the year-ago month.
The production of long rolled products at 3.44 LT was lower as against 3.68 LT in January 2018.
JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group which has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.
