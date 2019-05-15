Arunachal Pradesh govt hikes Dearness Allowance by 3 pc

The government Wednesday increased Dearness Allowances (DA) by 3 per cent effective from January 1, 2019, a move that will benefit about 50,000 state government employees.

With this increase, the DA will be 12 per cent, state development commissioner said in a notification.

The increased DA will be paid along with the salary from June 1, it said.

A part of the arrears will be credited in the General Provident Fund accounts of the employees, while another part will be deposited in their National Pension Scheme accounts, the order stated.

The revised rates of DA will be applicable only to regular government employees.

The expenditure on account of the increased DA will be met from existing budget provisions of the concerned departments, the order said.

