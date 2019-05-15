JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Row erupts in UK over definition of Islamophobia

Pak condemns drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil facility
Business Standard

Priyanka's Varanasi roadshow gathers crowds

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi (UP) 

In a big show of strength in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started her roadshow here Wednesday evening.

Accompanied by Congress candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi began by garlanding the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at the gates of the Banaras Hindu University.

Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, waved at the large crowd as the procession wound its way through Varanasi's roads.

Congress workers raised anti-Modi slogans along the route.

The Congress show of strength in the temple town comes nearly three weeks after Modi held his own roadshow here, a day before filing his nomination papers.

The local unit of the Congress had made elaborate arrangements to pull in the crowds for the roadshow, a party leader said.

Like Modi's roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi's event will also end at the Dashashwamedh ghat.

She will then offer prayers, first at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and then at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Kotwali area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU