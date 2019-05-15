Pak condemns drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil facility

on Wednesday strongly condemned drone strikes on two oil pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline and extended full support against any threat to stability and security of the kingdom.

Tuesday's drone strikes hit two pumping stations on the kingdom's east-west pipeline, which can carry five million barrels of crude per day and provides a strategic alternative route for Saudi exports if the shipping lane from the Gulf through the is closed.

Condemning the drone strikes, the said, expresses its solidarity with and reiterates its full support against any threat to stability and security of the kingdom."



The said that condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation with Kingdom of and the International community for its elimination.

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strikes and said they were a response to "crimes" committed by and its allies during more than four years of war in support of the government.

The drone strikes further increased Gulf tensions after the mysterious sabotage of four ships, two of them Saudi tankers, on Sunday.

