Ashok Leyland sales up 27 pc at 17,386 units in August

flagship today reported a 27 per cent increase in total sales at 17,386 units in August.

The company had sold 13,637 units in the same month last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew by 24 per cent to 13,158 units as against 10,570 in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 38 per cent to 4,228 units compared with 3,067 units in August last year, it added.

