Ashwin to lead TN in Syed Mustaq Ali T20 tourney, Murali Vijay

India Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will lead in the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be held at from February 21 to March 2.

Opener doesn't find a place in the squad announced Thursday.

Young all-rounder M S is back in the team after missing action for a while following an during the limited-overs leg of the tour, a TNCA press note said.

He has been named vice- of the squad.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who is currently with the Indian team playing in the T20 series in after making his ODI debut in Australia, has been picked in the 16-man squad.

Murali Vijay, who was dropped after failing to shine in the first two Tests in the series Down Under, had featured in a Association I Division league match on Wednesday.

B Indrajith, the of the side has been named while his twin brother B Aparajith doesn't feature in the team.

The squad also includes C Hari Nishaanth, who did well in the last year apart from R Vivek, who came to the fore with his big hitting.

Leg-spinner M Ashwin joins Sai Kishore and the R Ashwin in the department.

Tamil Nadu opens its campaign against on February 21.

Squad: R Ashwin (captain), M S (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wk), C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, B Indrajith, R Vivek, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, M Ashwin, N S Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, Athisayaraj Davidson, Abhisek Tanwar.

