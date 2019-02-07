Gujarat: former Congress MLA Asha Patel to join BJP tomorrow

Asha Patel, who resigned as a MLA in a few days ago, would be joining the ruling Friday.

Patel made the announcement Thursday after holding a meeting with her supporters and Patidar leaders at town of district.

Patel, who has resigned as MLA and also quit the Congress, said her supporters asked her to join the BJP.

"My supporters were of the opinion that I should join the BJP. It was their decision, not mine. Both and BJP were ready to admit me. But my supporters have decided that I should join the BJP," she said.

She hinted that she will be inducted into the BJP at a party function in the neighbouring Patan district Friday.

Patel was elected from in the 2017 Assembly polls. She had defeated BJP veteran Naran Patel.

She resigned on February 2.

Mukesh Patel, who was present at Thursday's meeting in Unjha, said will join the BJP at a function in Patan.

claimed she had not struck any deal with the BJP. Asked about her future plans, she said she will fight elections, be it a by-election or a Lok Sabha polls, if the party asked her.

Earlier, addressing her supporters and Patidar leaders, Patel claimed she faced insults in the

"I want to tender my apology as I did not seek your permission while quitting. Though I was insulted several times in the party, neither the state nor the national (Congress) leadership did anything. My pleas went unheard. I have not resigned for money or for any post," said Patel.

After her speech, those present at the meeting unanimously gave approval to Patel to join the BJP Friday.

Reacting to the development, Congress said it was "very clear now that had resigned following a deal with the BJP and its government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)