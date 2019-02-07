Open to alliance with all parties in Haryana, other than BJP, Cong and INLD: AAP

-
The Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana is open to forging an alliance with all parties, other than the BJP, the Congress and the INLD, for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, AAP's state unit chief Naveen Jaihind said here Thursday.
"To keep the BJP, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal out of power, we are open to talks with other parties. Though we are in touch with some like-minded parties, formal negotiations on tie-up for the forthcoming polls are yet to begin," Jaihind told reporters here.
The AAP had supported Digvijay Singh Chautala, a candidate fielded by the recently floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), in the recently held Jind bypolls. JJP was formed after a split in the INLD.
Asked whether the AAP would enter into an alliance with the JJP, Jaihind said formal negotiations on alliance had not yet been initiated.
"To expose the BJP government's alleged false promises, the AAP would organise a rally at Gohana in Haryana on February 17, which would be addressed by Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal," Jaihind said.
