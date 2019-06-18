JUST IN
Business Standard

ASI dismissed from service for helping drug peddlers in Jalandhar

Press Trust of India  |  Jalandhar 

An assistant sub-inspector has been dismissed from service for allegedly conniving with drug peddlers here, police said Tuesday.

Sarabjit Singh, posted in the Narcotics Cell, was a drug addict himself. He was found guilty of violating the service rules by helping the drug peddlers here, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

"After a thorough inquiry, the accused has been dismissed from the service," he said.

Bhullar said there was a zero tolerance policy against drugs.

The Patiala Police on Monday dismissed 11 policemen, including six station house officers, from service for their alleged involvement in corruption and drug-related cases.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 19:40 IST

