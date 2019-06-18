ASI dismissed from service for helping drug peddlers in Jalandhar

An assistant sub- has been dismissed from service for allegedly conniving with drug peddlers here, police said Tuesday.

Sarabjit Singh, posted in the Narcotics Cell, was a drug addict himself. He was found guilty of violating the service rules by helping the drug peddlers here, said.

"After a thorough inquiry, the accused has been dismissed from the service," he said.

Bhullar said there was a zero tolerance policy against drugs.

The on Monday dismissed 11 policemen, including six station house officers, from service for their alleged involvement in corruption and drug-related cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)