ASI installs statue of Jaya and Vijay at Jagannath temple

The (ASI) Monday installed two statues of 'Jaya' and 'Vijay' at the Lion's Gate of Shree Temple here.

One of the statues was damaged in the severe cyclone Fani that made landfall in this holy town on May 3. The had assured Shree Temple Administration (SJTA) to complete the restoration work of the damages made due to cyclone before the annual Rath Jatra of the Lord.

"As per Usha Sharma's directive, we have completed post-cyclone repair work at the temple on Snana Purnima (June 17) day," Arun Kumar Mallick told reporters after two statues were installed at the main gate of the 12th century shrine.

The two statues of and Vijay were constructed by a team of stone sculptors headed by Nirmal of Sukhuapada village near Lalitgiri in district. The team took a month's time to construct the statues of six-feet high each. The statues were made of Khondalite stone, Maharana said.

The statues of 'Jaya' and 'Vijay' are significant in the temple rituals as the cooking of "bhog" (food) begins only after worship of the duo, said Rabindanath Mishra, a in the Jagannth Culture.

Mishra said according to rituals in the 12th century shrine, the Lord is offered "Bhog" only after worship of 'Jaya' and 'Viajay', considered as the "Dwarpal" (Choukidar) of the temple.

"The and Vijay according to mythology represents demon and his brother Kumbhakarna", Mishra said.

Lord appointed and his brother as the "Dwarpal" at the as they wanted to serve the Lord, Mishra said



The said that the ASI will begin inspection and repair work of others parts of the temple that have been damaged due to cyclone from Ratha Jatra (July 4). Repair work of Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum), Nata Mandap, (temple kitchen) and Jagmohan inside the temple will be repaired between July 4 and July 14.

SJTA PK Mohapatra had earlier said that though no crack has been found on the roof of the Garbha Griha, the ASI will carry out an inspection on the basis of the complaints by servitors about seepage of water into the innermost chamber during cyclone Fani.

