Some damage caused to structure of Jagannath temple: DG ASI

Some damage have been caused to the structure of Temple due to cyclone Fani, Usha Sharma, DG, Archaeological Survey of (ASI) said.

"There was some damage to the structure of temple like bits of plaster coming off. We have set up a team. I assure you that we will complete the works which are essential, much before the 'rath yatra'," she said here on Friday on the condition of temple post

She also said that the Konark Temple gardens have received the most damage.

"Gardens received the most damage. Around 210 old trees were uprooted. We have instructed our circle and horticulturists to work on war-footing and restore the monument within a fortnight," she said.

which made landfall in last Friday had left a trail of destruction in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)