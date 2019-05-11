JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Mueller won't testify next week: House Judiciary Committee Chairman

Yemen's Houthis to withdraw from 3 key ports: UN
Business Standard

Some damage caused to structure of Jagannath temple: DG ASI

ANI  |  General News 

Some damage have been caused to the structure of Puri Jagannath Temple due to cyclone Fani, Usha Sharma, DG, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said.

"There was some damage to the structure of temple like bits of plaster coming off. We have set up a team. I assure you that we will complete the works which are essential, much before the 'rath yatra'," she said here on Friday on the condition of Puri Jagannath temple post cyclone Fani.

She also said that the Konark Temple gardens have received the most damage.

"Gardens received the most damage. Around 210 old trees were uprooted. We have instructed our circle and horticulturists to work on war-footing and restore the monument within a fortnight," she said.

Cyclone Fani which made landfall in Puri last Friday had left a trail of destruction in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 06:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU