Fresh efforts on to push Myanmarese refugees back

After the proposed of over 200 Myanmarese refugees from were deferred two days ago, the administration has taken up fresh initiative to repatriate them, said Monday.

A total of 219 Myanmarese refugees belonging to 54 families are staying in four villages of southernmost Mizoram's district since November 2017.

"The Centre instructed us to deport the foreigners who were in district's Hmawngbuchhuah village and even use force if necessary," the said.

said identification of the refugees was being conducted again as the figures given by the district administration and the Assam Rifles authorities did not tally.

of Police told that the government took firm stand on the issue of foreigners entering the state illegally and that stringent action would be taken against illegal immigrants.

The district administration on Saturday deferred the proposed repatriation of the refugees to on 'humanitarian ground', Lawngtlai district officials said.

They said a team of officials, policemen, NGO leaders and Assam Rifles personnel went to Hmawngbuchhuah village on Thursday to deport the refugees.

But inclement weather and the reluctance of the refugees who included women, children and elderly people compelled the officials to defer the repatriation.

Over 1,700 refugees from Paletwa and surrounding villages in fled the country during the later part of November in 2017, entered and took shelter in four villages in Lawngtlai district following armed conflict between the Army and the (AA) militants.

While majority of the refugees have returned to their homeland after the sanitized the area, some of them refused to go back and settled down by constructing houses and taking up livelihood.

The remaining refugees claimed that though their villages were now peaceful but it would be difficult for them to earn livelihood.

The refugees mainly belonged to the Rakhine community.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)