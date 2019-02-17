JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Free bus facility for kidney patients in Telangana

International Annual Desert Festival begins in Jaisalmer
Business Standard

Assad: Only Syrian army can protect groups in northern Syria

AP  |  Damascus(Syria) 

Syrian President Bashar Assad says only the Syrian army can protect groups in northern Syria.

In a speech in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, he appeared to be referring to US-allied Kurdish groups, which fear a Turkish assault once American troops withdraw from northeastern Syria.

Assad said any foreign troops in Syria will be dealt with as occupation forces.

He did not specifically mention the planned withdrawal of 2,000 American troops from northern Syria but said "no one should bet on protection from the Americans."

He suggested that the Syrian army will return to the area after the American troop pullout.

"Every inch of Syria will be liberated, and any intruder is an enemy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements