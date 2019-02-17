Assad: Only Syrian army can protect groups in northern Syria

-
ALSO READ
Israel expresses 'sorrow' for Russian deaths, blames Assad and Iran
Syria, Iran accuse US of hindering political solution to Syrian crisis
Syria's Assad says Idlib deal 'temporary measure': state media
Syria's Assad blames Israel over downing of Russian plane
Syria strike kills 8 pro-regime fighters: monitor
-
Syrian President Bashar Assad says only the Syrian army can protect groups in northern Syria.
In a speech in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, he appeared to be referring to US-allied Kurdish groups, which fear a Turkish assault once American troops withdraw from northeastern Syria.
Assad said any foreign troops in Syria will be dealt with as occupation forces.
He did not specifically mention the planned withdrawal of 2,000 American troops from northern Syria but said "no one should bet on protection from the Americans."
He suggested that the Syrian army will return to the area after the American troop pullout.
"Every inch of Syria will be liberated, and any intruder is an enemy," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU