Could move court if three points are awarded to Real Kashmir: Minerva Punjab

Defending champions FC Sunday said it will consider moving court if three points are awarded to Real for not playing their match in in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack.

The match was scheduled for Monday but said its foreign players have been advised by their respective countries' embassies to pull out following the attack.

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in

"If three points are given to Real for the match despite failing to provide security assurances, then we will appeal the decision and consider moving to court for relief," FC said in a statement.

The club said it had not received the assurances it had sought as far as security of its players are concerned.

"Minerva Punjab is ready to play the match at any safe venue. Minerva Punjab has asked home team and AIFF to produce written assurance/permission from Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI or for the match to go ahead, which have not been given to us till now.

"In fact, no written safety assurance has been given by any authority at all. Therefore, we cannot be expected to travel to at our own risk. When foreign players are being advised not to travel to the region, how can the club force them to travel based on verbal assurances," it added.

"We believe it is not too much for a team to ask for a safe match venue to play."



Real Kashmir are set to get all the three points. The league debutants will be on 35 points from 17 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)